Federal election: First results rolling in as Metro Vancouver votes are counted

Polls have closed in B.C. as CBC News is projecting a Liberal minority government.

One hour into vote tabulation, few ridings had more than 15 per cent of polls reporting, but CBC News is projecting incumbent NDP candidate Jenny Kwan has held onto her seat in the party's stronghold of Vancouver East.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh is also holding onto the lead in Burnaby South.

In the Fraser Valley, CBC News is projecting a pair of wins for the Conservative incumbents Ed Fast in Abbotsford and Mark Strahl in Chilliwack-Hope.

For Metro Vancouver, the province's most populous region, one of the biggest questions is whether the Liberals will be able to hold onto the big gains they made during the 2015 election.

The region could also elect a rare independent to Parliament, as former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould fights to retain her seat in Vancouver-Granville as an Independent. Early in the vote counting, she was in a tight three-way race with her opponents in the Liberals and Conservative parties.