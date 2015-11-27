Rival candidates join forces in Coquitlam, B.C., to show solidarity for transgender rights

A B.C. election sign waving rally is going look a little different today in the riding of Coquitlam-Maillardville, when B.C. Green candidate Nicola Spurling is joined by her main political rivals in a show of solidarity for LGBTQ rights.

Spurling, a transgender woman, will be joined by NDP incumbent Selina Robinson and Liberal candidate Will Davis in response to a man who crashed Spurling's rally Wednesday wearing a sandwich board reading "I [heart] J.K. Rowling" on the front and "gender ideology does not belong in schools" on the back.

"The fact that we can show cross partisan support is amazing," Spurling said of the rally.

"We're in the last days of the campaign, so I know how unbelievably busy we all are. And the fact that they would take time out of their day to show up at my event and show solidarity is absolutely incredible."

It means so much to me that <a href="https://twitter.com/selinarobinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@selinarobinson</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/willdaviscanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@willdaviscanada</a> (my two opponents in Coquitlam-Maillardville) are taking time out of their busy days tomorrow to show up at my sign waving event and to stand up to transphobic hate. I love this cross-partisan support! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a>❤️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 —@NicESpurling

Spurling said the man with the sandwich board "got up in my face with his camera" and made her volunteers very uncomfortable.

She said he also identified himself as the person behind the "I [heart] J.K. Rowling" billboard that went up briefly on Hastings Street in Vancouver.

Rowling has been criticized for writing that allowing individuals to self-identify their gender could pose a threat to women and children who are not transgender. Earlier this year, the famous author threatened to sue Spurling.

On social media, the man who crashed Wednesday's event posted that he intends to attend Spurling's Thursday's rally as well.

Spurling is asking everyone to remain respectful.

"I want to leave this gentleman alone. I don't want him to experience a physical confrontation or anything like that," she said.

"But I also want to show him and show everyone that the LGBTQ+ community here in Coquitlam is very much supportive of us queer folks."

The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and King Edward Street in Maillardville.