NDP, Liberal, Green candidates to debate climate change in B.C. election forum

The first debate to be announced during British Columbia's election campaign won't be among the leaders, but it will focus on a major issue in the campaign.

New Democrat candidate George Heyman, the B.C. Liberals' Peter Milobar and Green Party candidate Adam Olsen will debate climate change and the economy in an online forum on Oct. 8.

Heyman served as minister of environment and climate change strategy in the NDP cabinet, Olsen acted as interim leader of the Green Party before Sonia Furstenau's election, and Milobar was the Liberals' labour critic.

The online debate is presented by the Pembina Institute, a non-profit organization advocating for clean energy, and Catalyst Business Alliance, a group of Canadian companies that support a cleaner economy.

A panel of B.C. business leaders will put questions to the three politicians and the audience will also have a chance to weigh in.