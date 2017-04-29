Here are all the candidates running in the 2020 B.C. election

A snap provincial election also means snap announcements of candidates.

On Tuesday morning, the B.C. Liberals announced 19 people who will run for the party in the Oct. 24 election.

They include former Vancouver city councillor George Affleck in Vancouver-Fairview, current Richmond councillor Alexa Loo in Richmond South Centre, and founding Geoscience BC CEO 'Lyn Anglin in North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

In some of those cases, the B.C. Liberals had been preparing elections for the party's nomination — but because of the sudden election, the party executive will be unilaterally declaring candidates for most ridings.

On Monday, the B.C. NDP released of a list of candidates who had already been confirmed in 47 ridings — a mix of incumbent MLAs and candidates already confirmed in key ridings they hope to pick up.

The B.C. Green Party has not begun announcing candidates yet, having just completed its own leadership race, but current MLAs Sonia Furstenau — the party's new leader — and Adam Olsen have committed to running again.

The deadline for candidates to be approved by Elections BC is Oct. 2. We'll be updating our list every day until then.