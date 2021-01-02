Search underway for missing First Nation elder in waters north of Tofino, B.C.

A search is underway in the waters north of Tofino, B.C., for an elder from the Hesquiaht First Nation who failed to show up in Hot Springs Cove on New Year's Eve.

Moses Martin, chief councillor with the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, identified the missing man as Harry Lucas. Martin said Lucas is 79 or 80 years old.

"There's about 10 boats involved in the search, as well as the Coast Guard," Martin said Friday. "He knows the area well but the sea conditions were horrible yesterday."

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, Lucas departed Ahousaht for Hot Springs Cove at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday in his small boat.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified he was missing at 9 p.m. PT.

Two Coast Guard vessels were sent to join the search that was already underway by local First Nations.

The search continued through the night and into Friday when three more Coast Guard vessels and one RCMP boat joined the effort.

Weather conditions have so far prevented the deployment of search and rescue aircraft, said the Coast Guard.

Martin said a life jacket was found in Hot Springs Cove and searchers are looking into whether it is connected to Lucas.