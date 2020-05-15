B.C. announces part-time, voluntary return to school June 1

B.C. Premier John Horgan says some children will start to return to classrooms on a part-time, voluntary basis beginning June 1.

The gradual reopening will apply to all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Schools will have to abide by rigorous cleaning procedures and follow provincial health guidelines, he said.

"These steps will pave the way for a full start back in September," Horgan said.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said physical distancing and remote learning have been necessary, but difficult, for many children.

"The last two months have been a challenge for all of us," Fleming said. "Kids learn better around their peers."

Fleming also acknowledged that not having in-person classes has been a struggle for parents who have stayed or returned to work. However, he said some students have thrived in online learning, which he called a "brand-new delivery model that we created out of thin air."

B.C. schools were closed to in-class learning March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The number of students in class will be limited, Fleming said. In-person classes will be limited to part-time hours, with start times and breaks staggered throughout the day to encourage physical distancing.

Elementary schools will be limited to 50 per cent in-class instruction, while middle and secondary schools will be limited to 20 per cent in-class instruction, or one day a week.

Where possible, students will stay with the teachers they had before changes were put in place because of the pandemic, Fleming said.

The province will not be extending the school year, he said, but is making plans for summer school offerings.

Hand-washing, self-monitoring required

Schools will look "significantly different" than they were before the pandemic, Fleming warned.

Everyone will be required to wash their hands as soon as they enter school property, while staff, parents and students will need to do a daily health assessment and stay home if they feel unwell.

"People who are showing signs of illness should not come to work," he said.

Kids socially distance in class at an Essential Service Workers school in West Vancouver. B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming says schools will look different when students return on a part-time basis by June 1. (Ben Nelms)

All school boards and independent schools will have to submit their operational plans to the Ministry of Education before they reopen.

Online learning will continue for students who choose to stay home. Fleming said parents can expect to hear details on a local level by May 22.

Grads 'truly unique'

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the focus will be on self-monitoring for symptoms rather than testing. Henry said there is a comprehensive plan to support students and staff who fall ill.

For Grade 12 students, Henry repeated her message that they will be graduating high school during an extraordinary time.

"You are truly unique," she said.

The gradual reopening will give graduating students an opportunity to reconnect with their classmates and teachers before saying goodbye and moving on to the next phase of their lives.

"We will get through this by all of us doing our part," she said.

Schools closed March 17

In Quebec, primary schools outside of Montreal reopened this week. Elementary schools in Greater Montreal won't reopen until September, however.

Schools in all other provinces and territories remain closed.

The Vancouver School Board has already begun the process of welcoming students back to schools, opening in-person instruction for students with "exceptionally high learning needs" who depend on face-to-face interaction.

According to the Education Ministry, there are currently 5,000 students in physical classrooms, including the children of essential workers and students who need extra support.