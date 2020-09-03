B.C.'s education minister provides update on COVID-19 prevention funding for return to school

The province is delivering an update on the $242 million in federal funding earmarked for reopening B.C. schools.

The funding is part of the $2 billion announced by the federal government last week to help schools across the country reopen safely.

Of that amount, $242 million is reserved for B.C., so it can work with local school boards to protect staff and students from the coronavirus. The money can be used to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, modify teaching spaces and improve ventilation.

The B.C. Teachers' Federation has outlined its suggestions for the money, with president Teri Mooring calling it a "game changer" for the province's K-12 restart plan.

The union believes the funding should be used to create smaller class sizes and reduce school and classroom density, create hybrid and remote learning options in every district and fund mental health resources for students.

B.C. Minister of Education Rob Fleming is expected to speak during the update today.

Students in B.C. are expected back in class full time on Sept. 10.