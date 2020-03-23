B.C. set to unveil how it will spend $1.5 billion in pandemic recovery funds

The B.C. government is set to unveil its COVID-19 economic recovery plan Thursday afternoon, as speculation mounts over a looming snap election.

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James will outline how the province intends to spend $1.5 billion toward the province's pandemic recovery efforts.

CBC News will live stream the announcement at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The pandemic has ravaged the province's finances, with $7.6 billion spent on COVID-19 response measures since the start of the fiscal year.

Financial support for residents has included a $500 monthly supplement for renters and a one-time $1,000 payment for impacted workers.

B.C's deficit is now projected to balloon to $12.8 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The recovery plan could serve as a starting point for the NDP government to seek a new mandate.

In the past two weeks, the party has announced candidates for several ridings and re-announced already-committed projects like the SkyTrain extension down Broadway.

The province launched an online survey in June and held a series of virtual town halls this past summer to gather input on how to spend the recovery funds.

Horgan and James also held roundtable discussions with business, organizations and Indigenous groups, according to the province.