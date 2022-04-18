BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Monday, leading to early delays on what is sure to be a busy travel day across the province.

The first set of round-trip sailings between Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver and Departure Bay in Nanaimo, B.C., were cancelled Monday due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia.

The corporation has not decided whether the mid-morning sailings will run.

"The weather will be assessed closer to the 10:40 a.m. sailing, & factors such as wind speed and direction, sea state, wave length, and terminal exposure will be all considered," read a tweet.

Winds through the strait are expected to reach up to 70 km/h on Monday, with gusts up to 90 km/h. An advisory from Environment Canada said the weather was expected to ease up by noon.

The ferry running between the Southern Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen was also behind schedule Monday, but not due to the weather: the ship was late over a mechanical issue with one of its watertight doors.

Officials with BC Ferries have warned travellers to prepare for a busy travel day across the coast on Monday as the first long weekend without public health restrictions comes to a close.

The advice from Vancouver International Airport and RCMP was similar, asking travellers to brace for potentially long lineups at the airport and Canada-U.S. border crossings on land.

Canada eased its pandemic re-entry restrictions on April 1, meaning fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to get a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before entering the country by land, air or sea.