3 consecutive earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island, with no reports of damage

A series of three large earthquakes have struck off the coast of British Columbia, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No immediate tsunami warning, according to USGS

A map showing the epicentres of the three quakes off the coast of Vancouver Island. (United States Geological Survey)

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quakes, the first of which struck just before 11 p.m. PT, around 190 km southwest of Port Hardy, a town on the northeast end of Vancouver Island.

The first quake, reported as magnitude 6.5, was followed by another, of magnitude 6.8, around 40 minutes later.

The third quake was reported at magnitude 6.5 just before midnight, near the same area as the previous two.

Three in a row 'unusual'

CBC meteorologist and seismologist Johanna Wagstaffe said the earthquakes are a reminder that B.C. is in a "complicated" tectonic setting.

"If any one of these quakes had hit closer to land, there would have been devastating consequences," said Wagstaffe.

"Three large ones in a row does seem unusual and I'm sure scientists will be learning as much as they can over the next couple of days about the change in stresses just off our coast."

There were no immediate tsunami warnings following the earthquakes.

Earthquakes Canada also reported a magnitude-4.4 aftershock from the first quake before midnight.

With files from Reuters

