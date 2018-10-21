3 consecutive earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island, with no reports of damage

A series of three large earthquakes have struck off the coast of British Columbia, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quakes, the first of which struck just before 11 p.m. PT, around 190 km southwest of Port Hardy, a town on the northeast end of Vancouver Island.

The first quake, reported as magnitude 6.5, was followed by another, of magnitude 6.8, around 40 minutes later.

The third quake was reported at magnitude 6.5 just before midnight, near the same area as the previous two.

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Vancouver Island, Canada region Oct-22 05:39 UTC, updates <a href="https://t.co/6lqYoLl1L3">https://t.co/6lqYoLl1L3</a> —@USGSBigQuakes

Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Vancouver Island, Canada region Oct-22 06:16 UTC, updates <a href="https://t.co/pJAofbfief">https://t.co/pJAofbfief</a> —@USGSBigQuakes

Prelim M6.5 Earthquake Vancouver Island, Canada region Oct-22 06:22 UTC, updates <a href="https://t.co/d9rQfY9qqn">https://t.co/d9rQfY9qqn</a> —@USGSBigQuakes

Three in a row 'unusual'

CBC meteorologist and seismologist Johanna Wagstaffe said the earthquakes are a reminder that B.C. is in a "complicated" tectonic setting.

"If any one of these quakes had hit closer to land, there would have been devastating consequences," said Wagstaffe.

"Three large ones in a row does seem unusual and I'm sure scientists will be learning as much as they can over the next couple of days about the change in stresses just off our coast."

Looking forward to more info tmrw but preliminary assessment this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquake</a> not in our subduction zone (too shallow for one) & of strike-slip orientation (horizontal movement which is why no tsunami threat). We live in a complicated tectonic setting! —@JWagstaffe

There were no immediate tsunami warnings following the earthquakes.

Earthquakes Canada also reported a magnitude-4.4 aftershock from the first quake before midnight.

Multiple <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquakes</a> felt in parts of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a>, but no reports of damage or injury. <br>NO Tsunami threat. RT <a href="https://twitter.com/USGSBigQuakes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USGSBigQuakes</a>: Prelim M6.5 Earthquake Vancouver Island, Canada region Oct-22 06:22 UTC, updates <a href="https://t.co/hvAEGnVOmW">https://t.co/hvAEGnVOmW</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

With files from Reuters