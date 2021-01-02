Alleged drunk driver strikes taxi, causing it to burst into flames in Burnaby, B.C.

An alleged impaired driver who hit a taxi, causing it to burst into flames in Burnaby, B.C., early on New Year's Day tested at three times the legal limit for alcohol, according to RCMP.

The cab was "fully engulfed in flames" when it was struck at Kingsway and Gilley Avenue on Friday morning, Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet .

There were no passengers in the cab and the driver escaped safely.

The suspected impaired driver was taken to the Burnaby detachment, where his blood alcohol level was estimated at three times the limit, RCMP say.

Police issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and have recommended impaired driving charges.