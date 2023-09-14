B.C. to ban drug possession near playgrounds amid decriminalization experiment

The B.C. government says it has received approval from Ottawa to ban the possession of illegal drugs near playgrounds and other areas used by children for the duration of the province's decriminalization experiment.

The province announced Thursday that the new restrictions will be in effect starting Sept. 18 and will prohibit anyone from possessing illicit drugs within 15 metres of playgrounds, spray pools, wading pools and skate parks.

"We requested this amendment from Health Canada to ensure that families feel safe in their community while continuing to use every tool available to fight the toxic-drug crisis and save lives," B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said in a news release.

The province currently has an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that allows people to possess very small amounts of certain illegal drugs. The pilot project, which is scheduled to last until Jan. 31, 2026, was launched in an attempt to stem the tide of toxic drug deaths across B.C.

The new amendment to the exemption will allow police to resume enforcement of possession laws in certain areas.

"Everyone, especially children, should feel safe in their communities," federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks said.

"This cannot be forgotten as we continue to work relentlessly to reduce substance use related harms."