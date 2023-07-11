Drought situation in B.C. prompts provincial leaders to brief public

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, joins technical experts to share the latest on the situation.

British Columbians are being asked to conserve water as the province grapples with severe drought and can expect to hear more from provincial leaders on the issue Thursday.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. PT. Ma will be joined by representatives from the River Forecast Centre, the ministries of agriculture and forestry, and the B.C. Wildfire Service.

CBC News will carry the event live.

The update comes as half of B.C.'s water basins sit at Level 4 drought, where Level 5 is the worst.

With the lack of rain and record-breaking temperatures in some areas, B.C. is also facing a record-breaking wildfire season.

On Monday, the province announced a state of emergency for the Stikine region due to wildfires, along with a campfire ban for the entire province except for Haida Gwaii.

WATCH | Learn more about the dire drought situation in B.C.:

Why is B.C. issuing drought warnings for parts of the province? Duration 2:15 CBC's municipal affairs reporter Justin McElroy sat down with science and climate specialist Darius Mahdavi, to learn more about why the province may be in for its hottest summer on record.

The B.C. government began sounding the alarm about summer drought and urging people to save water in June.

Paul Pryce, the director of policy for the B.C. Agriculture Council, said last month that industry members across the province have been seeing drought conditions pop up earlier in the year, including in the growing season.

"And so that really has a severe effect when it comes to agriculture producers, just because there's that uncertainty very early in the growing season as to whether or not you're going to be able to see things through to the end of the year, whether or not your livelihood is going to be affected by these severe climate conditions," Pryce said.

Pryce said the agricultural sector is working with the provincial government on tools to ensure they're properly measuring water use to establish a reliable water supply for farmers.

He said he's hoping to hear that the province will invest more in tools to help farmers with on-site water storage.