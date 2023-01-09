B.C. launches new payment model for family doctors

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Doctors of B.C. President Dr. Joshua Greggain give an update on the new payment model for family physicians in the province.

B.C.'s new payment model for family physicians came into effect on Wednesday, giving doctors the option to do away with the old fee system reported to have driven new recruits and veterans alike away from the job.

The new framework, called the longitudinal family physician (LFP) payment model, allows physicians to scrap the current fee-for-service system that saw them paid a flat rate per patient visit and be paid instead for a range of duties that come with the job.

"I believe it's the most significant reform to primary care in my lifetime in the history of the public health-care system," Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a news conference outlining the changes.

"It addresses inequities in compensation, helping to attract and retain family physicians and therefore increase the number of physicians able to provide care to people in B.C."

Through the fee-for-service system, doctors are paid around $30 per patient visit — no matter whether they're treating a simple common cold or a complex chronic health condition.

The new model sees doctors compensated for three facets of their job, including the number of patients they see daily and the complexity of their needs.

Physicians will also be paid for time spent on other necessary tasks like reviewing lab results, consulting with other medical professionals, updating patient lists and clinical administrative work.

The province said it means family physicians will be paid for spending extra time with patients, especially those with complex needs — like seniors or patients with mental health conditions.

"Today is a new day for family physicians to have choice to provide the care that they have always wanted to do and have not been able to," said Doctors of B.C. president Dr. Joshua Greggain.

Dix said 1,043 doctors signed up for the new model on the first day. He expected the number to rise "significantly" in coming days and weeks.

Most family doctors in B.C. are independent contractors and run their practices as businesses, paying for such overhead costs as office space and staff and medical equipment. The price of operating a practice has driven many prospective physicians to choose other areas of medicine.

The number of people without a family doctor in B.C. more than doubled from 2003 to 2017.

One in five residents didn't have a general practitioner in the latter year, though Dix expected the number would rise.

WATCH | Adrian Dix speaks about the details of the new agreement in October: