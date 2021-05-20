B.C. deploys crews to Manitoba to assist with several aggressive wildfires
B.C. Forests Ministry sent 41 firefighters and two support staff on Wednesday
A crew of firefighters is heading to Manitoba to help with wildfires in that province.
B.C.'s Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says 41 firefighters and two support staff were deployed on Wednesday.
A statement from Conroy's office says the B.C. Wildfire Service welcomes the chance to share firefighting resources with other jurisdictions.
Precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken and the Forests Ministry says the B.C. team will remain in its own bubble, operating separately from Manitoba firefighters.
The wildfire service says most of the 250 blazes reported in B.C. since the start of the fire season in March are listed as out, 15 are controlled, one is being held, and four are new fires that started Tuesday.
Manitoba currently has several active wildfires, including two northeast of Dauphin that are listed as out of control and have burned a combined total of 2,200 square kilometres since being sparked two weeks ago.
