2 children say they were groped by teenager on schoolyard in Delta, B.C.

Investigators are searching for a suspect after two children reported being groped by a teenager on school grounds in Delta, B.C.

According to Delta Police, the two younger boys were playing on the grounds of South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen on Sunday between 3 and 3:30 p.m. when they say they were approached by the male suspect.

The children reported that the teenager was hanging out in the same area as them at the school before he allegedly tried to grab them by the arms and then touched them "in a sexual manner," according to a police press release.

"We understand news such as this is very concerning to parents and that's why we wanted to get this information out quickly. Police just finished conducting a number of key interviews," Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in the release.

"Our officers are interested in speaking with a small group of males who were playing basketball nearby — on the Sunday afternoon — who may have had interactions with the same male suspect."

The suspect is described as Asian, between the ages of 15 and 18, of average height and wearing a red jacket.

Police are also asking anyone with dash cam video footage from the time of the alleged assault to reach out. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-946-4411.