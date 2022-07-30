Travellers urged to 'be prepared, bring some patience' this B.C. Day long weekend

Travellers heading out of Metro Vancouver over the long weekend are being warned to take precautions and be prepared for long waits.

For B.C. Ferries, the B.C. Day long weekend marks the busiest travel weekend of the year.

The corporation, which has faced a number of challenges in recent weeks — from staffing shortages, last-minute cancellations and long sailing waits — shared in a statement that they're expecting close to 580,000 passengers and 210,000 vehicles on all major and minor ferry routes from Aug. 3-8.

Those travelling to Vancouver Island are especially urged to plan for potential delays.

"Make sure you bring lots of snacks and lots of water … maybe some board games if you have kids, because [traffic] can be really slow," said Jackie Beavil, hotel manager of the Moon Water Lodge in Malahat, B.C.

High-risk driving behaviours amid heavy traffic

Mike Moore, an officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol, says increased levels of enforcement can be expected across the province during the long weekend.

"With [an] increase in traffic volume can come an increased risk for high-risk driving behaviours" including speeding, using devices while driving, racing and stunting, he said.

"Obey the speed limits [and] wear your seat belts … across the chest, not under the arm, drive sober and drive distraction-free."

Moore encourages drivers to plan their routes early and to check DriveBC's website before heading out.

Road traffic is pictured on Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive in Kelowna, B.C.,in October 2022. An increase in traffic volume is expected provincewide over the weekend. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

On Vancouver Island, locals are warning of potential long waits on Highway 4 towards Tofino and Port Alberni, and on the Malahat Highway.

Beavil says she too is working around Malahat Highway lineups to get in and out of work this weekend.

"I would aim to be on the Malahat by 11 a.m., then you should be okay," she said, adding the highway typically clogs up heading north on Friday, and again on Sunday and Monday heading south.

Due to a limited number of gas stations in the area, Beavil also recommends drivers fill their tanks and check their coolant and oil levels before driving.

The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that construction work taking place on Highway 4 will be stopped from Aug. 4-8, with vehicle travel permitted through single-lane alternating traffic.

"Given the typical volumes of vehicles in the summer months, travellers are advised to plan for significant queues in both directions," read the statement, noting delays of up to 2 hours can be expected during peak times from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy4</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CameronLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CameronLake</a> Bluffs will be OPEN for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCDay</a> Long Weekend:<br><br>🟢OPEN from Thursday, Aug 3 at 5pm until Tuesday, Aug 8 at 9am with single-lane alternating traffic <br><br>Twice daily closures will resume Aug 8 at 9am: <a href="https://t.co/FC3u1TRZnc">https://t.co/FC3u1TRZnc</a> —@TranBC

Crews have been carrying out rock scaling work on the Cameron Lake Bluffs stretch of Highway 4 since July 17, after the hillside was scorched by a recent wildfire.

Vancouver Island car rentals nearly fully-booked: operator

The weekend is also turning out to be busier than expected for car rental operations on Vancouver Island.

Greg Willmon, director for Devon Transport Limited, which operates the Budget franchises on Vancouver Island, says they're nearly sold out with their weekend rentals.

Willmon says while people typically reserve early for the long weekend, he's been receiving many last-minute requests for vehicles.

"I think part of it is all the wildfires in the interior … and there are very few fires on Vancouver Island."

"Obviously B.C. Ferries has some issues with cancelled sailings … so we do get a lot of requests for people that are going to walk on the ferries and rent cars when they get to this side," he said.

'Be prepared, bring some patience': YVR

Megan Sutton, communications specialist with Vancouver International Airport (YVR), says while the airport is also expecting an influx of travellers over the next few days, they are prepared and ready for what is to come.

"It is business as usual, but we do ask that people just be ready, be prepared, bring some patience. It will be a bit busy," she said.

She encourages travellers to take advantage of services like YVR Express to pre-book a spot in the security lineup.

"For those arriving into Vancouver International Airport, we are encouraging people do the advanced declaration through CBSA [Canada Border Services Agency]," she said, noting it's a way to fast-track through border clearance processes upon arrival.

Sutton says the airport is expecting close to pre-pandemic numbers of passengers this weekend.

In 2019, the airport received over 328,000 travellers over the August long weekend. It is expecting 318,000 in the coming days.