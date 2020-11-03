Outbreak declared at B.C. dance academy as 26 test positive for COVID-19
Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack closed voluntarily last week, according to Fraser Health
Twenty-six cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to a dance studio for children in Chilliwack, B.C.
On Monday, Fraser Health declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at Capella Dance Academy, according to a news release.
The academy closed voluntarily on Oct. 28, and those who have been identified as close contacts of positive cases have been instructed to self-isolate.
"Fraser Health will inspect the site and we are continuing to work with the dance academy to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies," the news release says.
Public health officials are also working with local school districts in case any students have been exposed to the virus.
The news comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to set new records in B.C., with the majority of the 1,120 new cases announced Monday located in the Fraser Health region.
