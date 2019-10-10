Opening remarks kick off B.C.'s public inquiry on 'insidious crime' of money laundering
Cullen Commission will hear evidence from luxury car, real estate, legal and casino sectors
B.C.'s money laundering problem will take centre stage on Monday as a commission begins to hear evidence about illegal activity in the province's economy.
The Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering will hear opening statements from stakeholders with formal standing over the next four days.
It's led by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen, who described money laundering as a "particularly insidious crime" during his opening remarks in October.
"Its roots are in offences that victimize others — often people who are vulnerable," Cullen said.
"In its actual commission, however, money laundering is akin to the transmission of a serious contagious disease. Both events may be inconspicuous, yet each invariably leads to an erosion of well-being."
The commission was announced last year in a response to a series of reports that attempted to capture the alarming extent of B.C.'s problem, including estimates that more than $7 billion was laundered in the province in 2018.
The role of the commission is to determine where and how money laundering is taking place, why it's been allowed to happen and whether it can be prevented. The commission doesn't have the power to convict or find liability but is expected to issue recommendations in its final report in May 2021.
Those scheduled to make opening statements this week include representatives of the legal profession, the federal and provincial governments, and the casino, real estate and luxury car industries.
Another session, beginning May 25 and running five weeks, will deal with an overview of money laundering and regulatory models, as well as the extent of illegal activity in the province.
The main hearings begin in September and will deal with more than a dozen identified areas of illegal activity in the B.C. economy, from gambling transactions on the floor of some of Metro Vancouver's biggest casinos, to cash transactions for luxury goods and online trading of cryptocurrency.
