CSIS boss apologizes for rape claim response

Canada's spy chief has apologized to staff over his response to rape and bullying allegations in the agency's British Columbia office.

In a town hall this week, David Vigneault told Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) members that the officer accused in the allegations is no longer employed by the agency as of Monday.

The news follows an investigation by The Canadian Press that reported what officers called a "toxic workplace" in the agency's B.C. surveillance unit.

One officer said she was raped nine times by a senior colleague while in surveillance vehicles on missions in 2019 and 2020.

A second officer said she was later sexually assaulted by the same man despite bosses being told he should not be partnered with young women.

CBC News has not independently verified the reports.

Vigneault informed staff about new anti-harassment measures and said he has ordered the creation of an ombudsperson position to handle workplace problems "without fear or reprisal."

The agency will also release annual public reports on harassment and wrongdoing in the agency, he said.