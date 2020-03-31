B.C. announces 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, as total number of cases rises to 1,490

In her 50th daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new confirmed cases of the virus in the province on Monday, bringing the total to 1,490.

Eleven more people have died, bringing the number of deaths to 69.

The update provided on Monday reflects two 24-hour time periods, with 25 new cases detected between Saturday and Sunday, and 20 new cases detected between Sunday and Monday.

Henry said the daily update, which has become must-watch viewing for many people across the province, will continue as B.C. continues to manage the crisis.

"We remain committed to keeping these updates going for as long as needed," she said.

"We are asking you as well to keep holding the line, keep doing what we are doing, especially for youth and children —remind them this now, this is not forever."

There are currently 137 people hospitalized, with 58 of those cases in intensive care. So far, a total of 905 people in the province have recovered from the virus.

Henry provided an update on an ongoing outbreak at a federal correctional facility in Mission, B.C., where the number of cases has risen to 35, with eight people in hospital.

"This is, of course, of great concern to us," said Henry.

Of the cases, there are now:

640 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region

591 in Fraser Health

87 in Vancouver Island Health

136 in Interior Health

26 in Northern Health

More to come.

