Will B.C. continue to see surging COVID-19 numbers after 1st full week with new restrictions?

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide an update Monday at 3 p.m. on new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The numbers are expected to reflect whether increased restrictions have slowed the rising case count.

It's been just over a week since B.C. implemented new, increased restrictions for the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions in an attempt to slow the rising case counts there.

"This time next week will be a really important time for us to understand how effective we are," Henry said last Monday.

She didn't rule out an extension or modification of the restrictions, but said she wanted the restrictions to be temporary.

The province has not given an update on new cases since Friday.

Halfway through restriction period

Henry introduced the new public health orders on Nov. 5 and said they would be in effect until Monday, Nov. 23 at noon.

The new restrictions are focused on social gatherings, travel, indoor group exercise and workplaces.

The following restrictions apply for residents of the affected regions:

No social interactions with people outside of your "core bubble."

Refrain from travelling in and out of the regions unless essential.

Weddings and funerals can proceed, as long as they include only immediate household members.

Businesses and recreation centres with indoor group physical activities have been closed.

Workplaces must ensure physical distancing, especially in break rooms and kitchens.

The province clarified after the orders were issued that going for a walk with someone outside your core bubble or household is allowed; parents are allowed to carpool kids to and from school; and grandparents are allowed to provide child care.

COVID-19 numbers

On Friday, B.C. continued to set new records with 617 new confirmed cases of the disease for a total of 5,579 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

There were 167 people in the hospital, with 50 of those in intensive care. Last week, the province saw a major spike in its hospitalization rate; the total number of patients rose by 60 per cent compared to the previous week.

A Fraser Health COVID-19 testing centre is pictured in Surrey, B.C. The province had a total of 5,579 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

To date, B.C. has confirmed 20,985 cases of COVID-19 and 290 people have died. There are currently 12,016 people under active monitoring by public health workers because of exposure to people with known cases of the disease.

School closures in Fraser Health

Over the weekend, Fraser Health announced that three schools in the region would be closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and Al-Hidayah School in New Westminster have all been forced to close their doors.

There have been seven cases at Cambridge elementary, which Fraser Health has classified as an outbreak. Jarvis elementary has seen six cases, while Al-Hidayah School has seen eight. These are being described as clusters.

COVID-19 modelling

Last week, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also presented B.C. latest epidemiological modelling on the coronavirus. It showed that COVID-19 cases in B.C. are doubling every 13 days.

Over the past two weeks, cases have been intensely focused in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions. The latest data shows that the reproductive number for those two health authorities is currently above one — meaning each case is leading to more than one new case.

Henry said the recent surge in cases has put a strain on contact tracing efforts.

