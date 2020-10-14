B.C. announces 158 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths

B.C. health officials announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 10,892 provincewide.

There are currently 1,496 active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as well as 3,608 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure to known cases, according to a news release Wednesday from the Ministry of Health.

Of those active cases, 84 people are in hospital with 24 in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, leaving the total provincial death toll at 250.

Health officials say 9,112 people in B.C. have recovered from the virus.

St. Paul's outbreak over

Officials also announced that the outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver has been declared over.

There are still active outbreaks at 17 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities.

B.C. health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Urban Health unit at St. Paul's Hospital on Sept. 22, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says while there are no new community outbreaks to announce, there continue to be exposure events around the province.

"One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day," she said in a written statement.

"If you are at all feeling unwell, be the COVID-19 champion who makes the choice to stay home and stay away from others. If you have any symptoms, contact 811 or your health-care provider to arrange for testing.

On Tuesday, the Surrey School District reported it had registered at least 56 COVID-19 exposure events at schools and district offices since schools reopened on Sept. 10.

Surrey school superintendent Jordan Tinney said in a district with nearly 85,000 staff and students, COVID-19 coming into schools was inevitable. Tinney says he expects the number of cases to rise to 100 by Remembrance Day.