B.C. records 716 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 716 new cases of COVID-19, including two epi-linked cases, and three more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the number of hospitalized patients at 303 people, 85 of whom are in intensive care.

There are currently 5,573 active cases of coronavirus in the province, the highest number since Jan. 9, with public health monitoring 9,696 people across B.C. due to COVID-19 exposure.

A total of 86,857 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered, while 1,441 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

So far, 582,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 87,180 of those being second doses.

Earlier Wednesday, the province announced it would recruit 1,400 furloughed workers in the province's hard-hit hospitality and tourism sectors to help launch mass immunization clinics in April.

The workers are employees of 14 companies dealing with significant layoffs as a result of the pandemic and include Air Canada, WestJet, Vancouver International Airport, the Vancouver Canucks and Tourism Whistler.

The workers will focus on logistical support, including managing the thousands of people who are expected to stream through the clinics.