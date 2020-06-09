B.C. marks 4th straight day with no deaths from COVID-19

Four days have now passed since anyone died of COVID-19 in B.C., Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday.

Another 10 cases have been added to the province's tally of infections to date, including nine new test-positives and one case that has been epidemiologically linked to previous patients. So far, 2,669 people have been diagnosed with the illness in this province.

Henry said she's "very grateful" that B.C.'s numbers continue to trend downward, but she pointed out that Monday marked a grim milestone for the pandemic, setting a record for new cases reported worldwide.

"I want everyone to understand that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over," Henry said, adding that infections in any part of the world affect everyone.

"It recognizes no borders. It recognizes none of the geopolitical barriers we put in place."

There are currently 183 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., of which 16 are in hospital including four in intensive care.

B.C. still has four active outbreaks in long-term care, but no new cases have been detected in connection with those homes in the last 24 hours.

Henry also provided a few more details about a recent family gathering in the Fraser Health region that has been linked to transmission of the disease.

She said there were 30 people at the event, and at least 15 have now tested positive for COVID-19. The gathering took place both indoors and outdoors.

Dr. Henry addresses recent rallies

Henry said she was disappointed to see such a large protest against Canadian racism in Vancouver last week, in spite of her order against gatherings of more than 50 people, but she continues to advocate for education and co-operation over enforcement of that order.

To date, B.C. has not seen any spike in infection linked to rallies against anti-Black racism and police brutality, but Henry said she's concerned about instances in the U.S. where police have used tear gas on protesters, potentially worsening spread of the virus.

Henry said she continues to encourage organizers to find ways to hold small demonstrations to lower the risk of transmission.

As of Tuesday, Canadians with immediate family members in the U.S. can begin the process of reunification. But anyone who enters the country will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The motion to fast-track allowing alcohol consumption at some city parks and beaches in Vancouver was halted Monday night, to give city staff time to get provincial approval.