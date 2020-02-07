Curve continues to trend upward as B.C. announces 30 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 infections continued to steadily climb Tuesday, as B.C. health officials announced 30 new cases.

B.C. has now seen a total of 3,328 cases. The province reported no new deaths, but the number of active cases jumped from 253 on Monday to 266 on Tuesday.

Fifteen people are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Officials reported no new health-care facility outbreaks, but continue to combat active outbreaks at one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warned that a few missteps could lead to a resurgence of cases.

The province saw a spike in new infections over the weekend, with 102 new confirmed cases between Friday and Monday.

Dix and Henry said the cases are the result of community transmission from people increasing their social interactions this summer.

At least 60 cases have been linked to events and parties in the Kelowna area over the past several weeks.

"This trend is a concern, but we can turn this trend around," Henry and Dix said.

They said community cases have led to workers being exposed and testing positive for COVID-19 at restaurants, wineries and recreational facilities in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.

Earls Restaurants confirmed Monday that three people who work at the Port Coquitlam location have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home.

Dix and Henry said transmission can be stopped by seeing fewer people, only spending time with people you know, keeping a safe distance from others and using a face mask when distancing isn't possible.

They asked people to pay attention to where they go and who they see to support contact tracing efforts.

"Let's put out these hot spots and keep our firewall strong," they wrote.