Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will update COVID-19 numbers in the province for first time since Friday, when 28 new cases were announced including a baby in a neo-natal intensive care unit in a Vancouver hospital.

Monday's briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. from Victoria. It comes as more people are testing positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia.

In late June the province moved to a new stage of its pandemic recovery plan, which further lifted restrictions, but also brought with it a greater risk of the virus surging.

At the time, officials encouraged people to travel the province, but also said cases could significantly rise if people don't take proper precautions.

Impromptu update

On Friday Henry called an unplanned news conference Friday to update the public on the number of new cases and steps being taken.

She urged residents enjoy the summer with care.

B.C.'s provincial health officer is asking people in their 20s and 30s to socialize in safe ways and keep track of their contacts at parties. 2:07

The advice came following a report that 35 cases are now connected to COVID-19 exposures in the Kelowna area. Dix said the cases were connected to private parties around Canada Day.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Coastal Health authorities are looking at how COVID-19 spread in the neo-natal intensive care unit at St. Paul's Hospital, where the baby tested positive for the virus.

Henry said fewer than 10 people were exposed, and the baby was not showing signs of illness. Health-care workers were also exposed, but she said she didn't know how many were involved.

The infants who were exposed at St. Paul's are isolating with their families, according to Henry.

Also on Friday an alert was issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Sandman hotel on Davie Street in Vancouver between July 7 and July 16.

Another case was been discovered in a worker from Alberta at the Site C dam project and a list of potential exposures on flights coming and going from B.C. continues to expand.

B.C. reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 3,198. 189 people have died from the disease, while just over 2,800 people have fully recovered from their illness.