6 more COVID-16 patients die in B.C., for a total of 31, as case confirmed at Okanagan jail

Six more COVID-19 patients have died in B.C., as the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,121, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Fifty-five new patients have been identified across the province, Henry said Thursday, including an inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre.

A total of 31 people have now died of the disease in this province. A total of 149 people are currently in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.

Well over half of the province's COVID-19 patients — 641 people in total — have recovered from the illness.

Henry stressed that the novel coronavirus continues to be a huge challenge for B.C., and pointed out that more than one million cases have now been identified around the world.

"The number of cases in B.C. is growing, the number of cases hospitalized is growing," she said.

"But we are seeing the growth in a manageable way here in B.C. — probably because of all the measures we are taking."

Henry said B.C. has had a plan in place from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to prevent the disease from spreading in correctional centres. All new inmates are placed in isolation for 14 days and visitors have been restricted.

But she declined to comment on calls for non-violent offenders to be released, saying that matter is in the hands of the public safety minister.

She also urged city dwellers to stay at home, rather than seeking out their cabins and vacation homes in smaller communities, where the health-care systems could be easily overwhelmed.

And she called on faith leaders to start considering how to celebrate Easter, Passover and Ramadan without coming together in person.

Health Minister Adrian Dix echoed Henry's advice to resist the urge to hunker down in vacation homes, saying "this is not the time to travel."

He also offered his condolences to the families of patients who have died.

"We sometimes stand up here and talk about statistics … [but] every single person counts," Dix said.

Earlier Thursday, the provincial government announced it would increase the monthly amount that people on income and disability assistance receive by $300, to help them during the COVID-19 crisis. The supplement will also go to low-income seniors.

Across Canada, the of number of reported cases of COVID-19 passed 11,000 and the number of cases globally crossed a milestone at one million, according to a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

