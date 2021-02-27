COVID-19 variant of concern confirmed at 3 more schools in Surrey, B.C.

People connected to another three schools in Surrey, B.C., have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern, according to the local health authority.

Fraser Health announced Friday night that positive cases have been confirmed at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Frank Hurt Secondary School and M.B. Sanford Elementary School.

Staff and students who are close contacts of those cases have been contacted and will be tested, the health authority said in a press release. Otherwise, the schools remain open.

"As this is a variant that is new to our communities and more easily transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent further transmission," the press release said.

"The variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect our ability to test for the virus."

Last weekend, Fraser Health confirmed that the variant first identified in the U.K. had been confirmed in six other Surrey schools and one in Delta.

Health officials have said there is no evidence so far of transmission within those schools.