B.C. announces 335 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 335 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one more death.

In a written statement, provincial health officials said there are 3,120 active cases of the disease in B.C., with 92 people in hospital, 25 of whom are in intensive care. The provincial death toll now stands at 273.

Public health is actively monitoring 7,133 people across the province who are in self-isolation because of COVID-19 exposure.

A new community outbreak has been declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna, a gated community of cottages on Lake Okanagan, according to the statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

"While our experiences with COVID-19 may be unique, when it comes to how our province fares through this pandemic, we are all connected," Henry and Dix said.

"Here in B.C., we have one COVID-19 curve because the risks are everywhere and no community or person is immune. The virus doesn't recognize community boundaries or regional borders."

Three new outbreaks have also been declared in long-term care homes, including Hawthorne Seniors Care Community in Port Coquitlam, White Rock Senior Village and the Village at Mill Creek in Kelowna. There are now 29 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living, and two in acute care facilities of hospitals.

"As we have seen before, a small cluster in one region can quickly become an outbreak in another. That is why provincewide orders are in place throughout B.C. and why we all need to use our layers of protection — all the time," Henry and Dix said.

In recent weeks, the Fraser Health region has been the epicentre of B.C.'s second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Public health workers in the region are dealing with an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at a dance academy. A total of 36 cases of the disease have now been linked to Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack.

In light of rising numbers in the community, the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association announced Tuesday that it was suspending all activity indefinitely.