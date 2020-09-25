B.C. crosses a threshold with more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began

B.C. has passed another sombre milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases now confirmed to date, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

In her daily briefing, Henry said 110 more cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been confirmed, and one more person has died. To date, B.C. has confirmed 10,066 cases of COVID-19, including 245 people who have died.

Henry said that passing the threshold of 10,000 cases should serve as a reminder of how many people have been affected by the pandemic, and how important it is to take measures to prevent transmission.

As of Thursday, there are 1,394 active cases of the disease in B.C. A total of 76 patients are in hospital, including 17 in intensive care, and 3,139 are being actively monitored by public health officials because of potential exposure to the virus.

Despite the high number of new cases being confirmed every day in recent weeks, Henry has said B.C. is beginning to flatten the curve of infection once again. The rate of growth for the active caseload has begun to drop while testing ramps up significantly.

The latest numbers come as health officials urge people across the province to plan COVID-safe Thanksgiving celebrations with a small number of people who share a social bubble. Henry has recommended individual servings rather than buffet-style meals and outdoor dining rather than indoor if at all possible.

Health officials are also urging everyone who is able to get their flu vaccine this year in order to prevent an overload on the health-care system.