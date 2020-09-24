B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
As of Wednesday, B.C. had 1,376 active cases of COVID-19 infection
B.C. health officials are set to update the province's coronavirus case numbers at 3 p.m.
You can view a livestream of the update here.
B.C. confirmed 91 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday but no new deaths. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has claimed 227 lives in B.C. since the pandemic began.
In a written statement Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said there were 1,376 active cases of infection in B.C.
Sixty-two people were in hospital as of Wednesday, including 18 in intensive care.
In the Wednesday statement, Henry and Brown said new cases of COVID-19 "remain higher than where we would like them to be."
Henry and Brown urged British Columbians to continue to follow basic COVID-19 preventative measures, including frequent handwashing, physical distancing and limiting social interactions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.