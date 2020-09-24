B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

B.C. health officials are set to update the province's coronavirus case numbers at 3 p.m.

You can view a livestream of the update here.

B.C. confirmed 91 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday but no new deaths. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has claimed 227 lives in B.C. since the pandemic began.

In a written statement Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said there were 1,376 active cases of infection in B.C.

Sixty-two people were in hospital as of Wednesday, including 18 in intensive care.

In the Wednesday statement, Henry and Brown said new cases of COVID-19 "remain higher than where we would like them to be."

Henry and Brown urged British Columbians to continue to follow basic COVID-19 preventative measures, including frequent handwashing, physical distancing and limiting social interactions.