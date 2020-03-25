B.C. health officials provide daily COVID-19 update on Saturday

Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to provide an update on Saturday on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

The update is scheduled for noon. CBC News will livestream the update here and on its Facebook page.

On Friday, Henry released the results of provincial modelling that shows how physical distancing measures may have helped slow the spread of the disease in B.C.

Henry said the results give her a "glimmer of hope," but that hope will only be borne out if British Columbians continue to stay at home whenever possible, avoid gatherings of any size and keep a two-metre distance from other people.

The models also suggest that B.C. hospitals are "reasonably" prepared to handle a surge in critical COVID-19 patients.

Also on Friday, officials said staff at two additional long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region have tested positive for COVID-19 — The Harrison at Elim Village and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens.

The province has recorded outbreaks at 11 long-term care homes to date.

