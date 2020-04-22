B.C. health officials provide daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT today.

As of Saturday, there were 2,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. So far, 129 people have died and 1,659 people have recovered from the illness. There was no update on Sunday.

There are 69 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 21 of them in intensive care.

This week, B.C. will begin easing some restrictions, but Henry continues to stress the importance of physical distancing, warning that despite her encouragement for people to get outside, people should still stick to their families and keep a safe distance from others.

She also said that British Columbia is developing plans to allow family members to return to long-term care facilities to visit relatives.

The government continues to ask residents to avoid non-essential travel over the B.C.-Alberta border. Travel into Yukon via highways 97 and 37 is limited to essential travel.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.