B.C. records no new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 3 days

Not a single person in B.C. has died from COVID-19 since Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday.

That leaves the provincial total at 167 deaths from the novel coronavirus to date.

Henry says B.C. has added another 30 cases, but because there hasn't been an update since Friday, the numbers cover the last three days, including 29 positive test cases and one case that has been epidemiologically linked to previous cases.

To date, B.C. has seen a total of 2,659 confirmed cases of the virus. Henry said the latest total includes corrected data from Vancouver Coastal Health.

There are currently 183 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Sixteen people are in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

Henry said that as B.C.'s numbers continue to improve, British Columbians are beginning to think about summer travel. She suggested that anyone thinking of a trip to other parts of the province should be considerate of the people who live there and depend on local health-care services.

"We can all enjoy this summer," she said. "What you do today does make a difference."

Henry said anyone who wants to be a responsible traveller should call ahead to the destination's local tourism association and chamber of commerce to get a better idea of the situation there and whether it's wise to visit.

2 processing plant outbreaks now over

There are now four active outbreaks in long-term care homes, while community outbreaks at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and Superior Poultry have been declared over. A total of 558 COVID-19 cases have been linked to outbreaks in long-term care, assisted living and hospitals.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also warned British Columbians that while the situation in B.C. has improved greatly, our neighbours to the south haven't been so lucky.

"The states closest to us … are all seeing significant increases," he said.

Next week will mark two 14-day virus incubation periods since B.C. began the slow process of reopening on May. 14. Dix said he's not yet ready to give an exact date on when the province might move into the next stage, when more businesses will be able to open again and more services will be available.

"We are still seeing cases. We are moving slowly," Dix said.

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption to the Canada-U.S. border shutdown to allow immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to visit from the U.S. Anyone who enters the country will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

