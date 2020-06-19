B.C. health officials outline the latest on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
As of Friday, 2,783 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. and 168 people have died
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT today.
As of Monday, there were 2,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 190 of which are still active. So far, 168 people have died and 2,425 people have recovered from the illness.
There are 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.
More than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Canada.
The short-term Emergency Relief Support Fund for children and youth with special needs and their families in B.C., which was initially set to end on June 30, will now be available from July 1 to Sept. 30. It will provide $225 per month for up to three months for eligible families.
The Vancouver Park Board is opening four outdoor pools, 10 spray parks and staffing nine Vancouver beaches with lifeguards for the summer. Visitors will need to book time slots in the pools to avoid overcrowding, the board said. Change rooms will stay closed.
