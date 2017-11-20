Dr. Bonnie Henry emphasizes continued 'thoughtful and measured' response to COVID-19

After another day with no new deaths from COVID-19, B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reminding the public that it is still necessary to avoid crowds and take other measures against the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, Henry announced that B.C. has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 new test-positive cases and one that has been epidemiologically linked to previous cases. The province has had 2,756 cases to date.

Right now, there are 172 active cases of the virus, of which 11 are in hospital, including five in intensive case. A total of 2,416 people have recovered from their illness.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total to date at 168.

Henry said that while businesses are gradually beginning to reopen, it's important to take this stage of the pandemic response one step at a time.

"We are being thoughtful and measured in our response and we are adapting as we go," she said.

Crowds continue to be out of the question for the foreseeable future, Henry added.

"We will have the opportunity to do these things again, but just not now," she said. "It only takes one person in a crowded setting to spread it to many others."

Tuesday's update included one new outbreak in a long-term care home, bringing the number of active outbreaks in these facilities to five.

Lessons learned about PPE stockpile

Also Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix gave an update on the province's supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has acquired 5.5 million N95 respirators, two million eye protection pieces, 40 million pairs of gloves and two million gowns.

He said that while B.C. had a stockpile of this equipment before COVID-19 hit the province, it's clear now it wasn't enough. For example, at the height of the pandemic here, 12,000 N95 respirators were being used every day, compared to 1,800 a day before COVID-19.

"We've definitely learned from our experience," he said. "We need to stock up."

Dix added that a PPE testing laboratory is being established in Vancouver to help with that process.

Watching for spikes in infection

Henry and Dix have been closely monitoring infections as the province rolls out its COVID-19 restart plan, which has allowed restaurants and personal service establishments to reopen under new guidelines.

As more people resume certain activities, there's an increased risk that someone could bring COVID-19 home or into their workplace — a spark that can quickly become a flame if left unchecked, Henry has said.

However, she also said there have been no cases of COVID-19 connected to schools reopening on June 1.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an eight-week extension to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

The $2,000-per-month stipend, which started in mid-March, was originally set to last 16 weeks.

The prime minister also extended the Canada-U.S. border closure by another 30 days, keeping it in place until late July.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.