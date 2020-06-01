B.C. health officials provide daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to deliver their update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 pm. PT today.

The last update was Saturday, when health officials reported a total of 2,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. No new deaths were reported on Saturday, so the total number of deaths from the illness remained at 164.

There are still 228 active cases of the disease throughout B.C., 35 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, five of them in intensive care.

On Monday, families across B.C. had the option to send children back to classrooms, as schools reopened on a voluntary basis.

B.C.'s minimum wage has gone up from $13.85 per hour to $14.60 as part of a planned increase to bring the province to a $15 minimum wage. Some economists say the rise could be a blow to already struggling businesses but is also desperately needed for low-wage workers already stretched thin in a province where the cost of living is high.

