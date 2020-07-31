B.C. health officials are cautioning people to keep groups small this long weekend as the province confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

One more person has died in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the province's death toll to 195, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a written statement.

There are 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 3,168 people have recovered.

Five people are in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Henry and Dix announced one new outbreak at Dania Home in the Fraser Health region. Two long-term care facilities and one acute-care facility are now dealing with active outbreaks.

There are no new community outbreaks, and public health officials are monitoring outbreaks in Haida Gwaii and at a Fraser Valley fruit packing plant.

Dix said the majority of the 41 new cases announced Thursday were linked to those two outbreaks.