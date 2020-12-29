B.C. health officials to provide first COVID-19 update in 5 days

After taking a five-day break over the holidays, provincial health officials are set to release their next update on COVID-19 cases in B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to speak about the state of the pandemic in the province at 3 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

Henry and Dix held their last news conference on Dec. 23. New numbers were released online on Christmas Eve, but the province hasn't had any fresh data since.

At the time of the last update, there were 8,865 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Officials said 341 people were in hospital, including 78 in intensive care. The seven-day average of new cases was at 547.

It will still be several days before numbers reflect whether holiday gatherings lead to a spike in new cases, given the virus's 14-day incubation period.

Officials on Tuesday are also expected to answer questions about a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in the United Kingdom before being confirmed in B.C. on Dec. 19. A Vancouver Island resident who had recently arrived home from the U.K. tested positive for the new variant while in their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Henry and Dix previously said there was no evidence suggesting the new variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest approved vaccines for COVID-19 will be any less effective.