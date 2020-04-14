B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT today.

On Tuesday, Henry confirmed that 1,517 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and 72 have died.

There are 134 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 58 of whom are in intensive care.

The federal government announced Wednesday it is relaxing eligibility requirements for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to include people who are still earning but with lower incomes, seasonal workers, as well as people who have run out of employment insurance.

