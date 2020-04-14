B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m. PT today.

As of Monday, there were 1,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. So far, 69 people have died and 926 people have recovered from the illness.

There are 137 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 58 of whom are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, TransLink said it was seeking emergency relief funding of around $250 million from the federal and provincial governments to offset losses due to the pandemic.

The Metro Vancouver transit authority said commuters will see unprecedented cuts to service without emergency funding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the country is still weeks away from seeing business and school shutdowns begin to ease off.

"The reality is, it is going to be weeks still. We recognize that it is going to be important to get our economy going and that we will have to do it in phases. We will have to remain vigilant until such a point as a vaccine against COVID-19 is found," he said.

