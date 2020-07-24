Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 risk means spin classes in Metro Vancouver are 'dangerous'

Taking an indoor spin class is too risky right now for anyone living in Metro Vancouver, according to B.C.'s provincial health officer, but there are no immediate plans to force studios to close.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that anyone who lives with elders or people who are more susceptible to COVID-19 or who works in health care and essential services should refrain from activities like indoor group fitness or dance classes, but particularly stressed the dangers of spin class.

"We know there's been spin classes here in B.C. where we've had 20 or 30 people being infected. Right now, spin classes in Metro Vancouver are dangerous. We should not be doing those things," Henry said.

She pointed to an outbreak in Hamilton, Ont., where 85 cases have been connected to a single spin studio.

Henry said spin classes are a particularly opportune place for the coronavirus to spread, with lots of people inside sweating and breathing hard and loud music that makes it necessary for instructors to shout.

Combine that with the high numbers of active cases in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions, which together accounted for 93 per cent of the new cases announced Thursday, and Henry believes spin class should be off the table for most people in Metro Vancouver.

"Let's find other ways of keeping our gyms open, other ways to keep ourselves healthy," she said.

However, when asked whether she would order spin studios to close, Henry said current guidance from public health officials should cover most concerns about indoor fitness. She added that in cases where the disease has been transmitted in spin class, local health workers have followed up with the businesses involved to "take action" on the problem.

However, Henry also said Thursday that she is closely watching the data across the province to determine if B.C.'s public health orders need to be updated.