Which direction will B.C. head this week in its fight against COVID-19?

British Columbians will be hoping for some bright spots in health officials' COVID-19 update on Monday after last week's sobering announcement that the province was heading toward a second wave, with the daily number of new infections expected to top those of the first.

Monday's live briefing at 3 p.m PT will take place without Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who is taking a week off from the updates.

In her place will be her deputy, Dr. Réka Gustafson, who is also vice-president of the Provincial Health Services Authority. She will join Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Last week, Dix and Henry appeared sombre at their briefings as they revealed modelling showing the number of contacts people are having are about 70 per cent of normal, which could cause the daily number of new cases to climb to 100 by September.

Henry described the data as "concerning."

Still, she said that the province's contact-tracing efforts could temper that growth.

Last week the province announced it had temporarily hired 500 more health-care professionals to work as contact tracers, who can help make sure that everyone who has been exposed to the novel coronavirus is in isolation and monitoring themselves for symptoms.

Care-home cases

Over the weekend, staff at two more long-term care homes in Metro Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday morning, Vancouver Coastal Health reported one staff member at Arbutus Care Centre in Vancouver had tested positive. That afternoon, Fraser Health confirmed a positive test in a staff member at Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey.

Both employees are now self-isolating at home and both facilities have increased cleaning and infection regimens.

The most recent update from provincial health officials on Friday said COVID-19 outbreaks were continuing at seven other long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility.

The province announced 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the first time B.C. had confirmed more than 70 new cases for three days straight since the start of the pandemic.

At that time there were 629 active cases in the province, with 12 people in hospital and four in intensive care.

The death toll remained unchanged at 196.

Going into the weekend Dix urged residents to do all they could to bend the B.C. COVID-19 curve back down.

He also said that public health officers would be checking banquet halls and large parties on Saturday and Sunday to make sure health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were being followed.