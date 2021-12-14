B.C. to provide latest COVID-19 modelling data, details on omicron variant

B.C. health officials are set to provide new modelling data and more information on the omicron variant on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are speaking at 1:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the presentation.

Officials confirmed 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including four cases of omicron detected at the University of Victoria (UVic).

A total of 185 people were in hospital as of Monday, with 72 in intensive care.

UVic cancels in-person exams

Island Health and the UVic have confirmed 124 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with off-campus events.

At least four of the cases associated with this cluster have been identified as the omicron variant of concern, but officials expect there will be more identified as lab sequencing continues.

"The problem with omicron is it transmits so quickly and it transmits well among vaccinated individuals and that means we're seeing skyrocketing cases where omicron is established, in country after country," said Sally Otto, a modelling expert and evolutionary biology professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

"That's the challenge: not that omicron is more severe ⁠— fortunately, it's not ⁠— but if we have that many cases, we will have that many people in hospital."

Otto said modelling suggests a faster rollout of booster shots in December would help prevent a spike in cases in January.

Advocates are also calling on the provincial government to make rapid antigen tests more widely available in B.C., as other jurisdictions, including other Canadian provinces and the U.K., offer them free for anyone who wants them.

Currently, the only way the general public in B.C. can access rapid antigen testing is to buy the tests online.