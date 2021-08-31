B.C. to present latest epidemiological modelling for COVID-19

Health officials in B.C. are presenting the province's latest epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of active cases and hospitalizations in the province both continue to grow.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are speaking at 12:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

On Monday, the province reported seven more deaths and 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over a three-day period from Friday to Monday.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 769 cases, but the number dropped to 503 on Sunday to Monday.

There were 5,918 active infections across the province, of which nearly 41 per cent were located in the Interior Health region.

More than 28 per cent were reported in the Fraser Health region. The province said lower vaccination rates in Chilliwack and Hope have led to slightly more cases in the area.

Of the province's active cases, 176 people were in hospital and 91 were in intensive care.

A statement said people who hadn't received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine accounted for more than 71 per cent of the province's cases and 79 per cent of hospitalizations between Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.