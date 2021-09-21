B.C. health officials to provide update on COVID-19 immunization plan
Hospitalizations have jumped 35% over past week
B.C. health officials are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. PT Friday to announce next steps in administering vaccine booster shots and children's vaccines, as the province enters a third wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said cases in British Columbia are trending upwards, though not as significantly as hospitalizations.
He said the province continues to focus on immunization as its best defence against COVID-19, reiterating that vaccines continue to provide strong protection by making hospitalization five times less likely and death seven times less likely.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has warned that respiratory illness season will pose a challenge this fall.
"That is where we expect to be challenged again with COVID-19 and the need for people to get an extra dose in the fall, regardless of how many doses they've received so far," said Dix.
The province has thus far not signalled that any new public health restrictions are on the way to stem the new wave of Omicron, which is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?