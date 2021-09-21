Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
B.C. health officials to provide update on COVID-19 immunization plan

B.C. health officials are holding a news conference to announce next steps in administering vaccine booster shots and children's vaccines as the province enters a third wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have jumped 35% over past week

Eva Uguen-Csenge · CBC News ·

15 minutes ago
B.C. health officials are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. PT Friday to announce next steps in administering vaccine booster shots and children's vaccines, as the province enters a third wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said cases in British Columbia are trending upwards, though not as significantly as hospitalizations.

He said the province continues to focus on immunization as its best defence against COVID-19, reiterating that vaccines continue to provide strong protection by making hospitalization five times less likely and death seven times less likely.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has warned that respiratory illness season will pose a challenge this fall.

"That is where we expect to be challenged again with COVID-19 and the need for people to get an extra dose in the fall, regardless of how many doses they've received so far," said Dix. 

The province has thus far not signalled that any new public health restrictions are on the way to stem the new wave of Omicron, which is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.

More to come.

