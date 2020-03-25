B.C.'s deficit projected at $13.6B, with partial economic recovery anticipated for 2021
Finance minister says economy recovering more quickly than anticipated at height of pandemic
A fiscal update provided by the B.C. government on Thursday confirms the province's deficit is projected to be $13.6 billion, including $2 billion in additional spending on financial supports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Minister of Finance Selina Robinson said there are some indications that B.C.'s economy is recovering more quickly than anticipated at the height of the pandemic.
Real gross domestic product has improved compared to original forecasts, with a projected decline of 6.2 per cent in 2020 and partial economic recovery expected in 2021.
Provincial revenues were also not hit as hard as anticipated, with significant gains made in employment, retail sales and housing activity.
Data shows 359,100 jobs were regained between May and November.
