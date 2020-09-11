Dr. Bonnie Henry to provide COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

The provincial health officer is scheduled to give the first update in four days on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide a briefing at 3:30 p.m. PT, which CBC will stream live on cbc.ca/bc, Facebook and Twitter.

This marks her first appearance after the Thanksgiving long weekend. As of Friday, there were 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C. and 245 people had died.

B.C. has significantly ramped up testing for the virus in recent weeks, with more than 10,000 performed every day.

But some people in the province have had trouble getting their test results, because a hotline set up for people to confirm negative COVID-19 results has been overwhelmed with calls and keeps hanging up on people.

The Provincial Health Services Authority of B.C. says the phone number is getting more than 10,000 calls per day and that's causing delays of up to two weeks or more.