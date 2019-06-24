B.C. Court of Appeal to rule on solitary confinement

The B.C. Court of Appeal is set to rule this morning on the federal government's efforts to preserve indefinite solitary confinement in prisons across Canada until it enacts a replacement regime.

In January 2018, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that indefinite solitary confinement violates the Charter rights of incarcerated people.

The Charter challenge was launched by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada. They argued that keeping inmates in solitary leads to suffering and death, deprives them of fundamental protections and discriminates against mentally ill and Indigenous inmates.

The federal government appealed the ruling even as it proposed reform legislation to end the practice.

For now, solitary confinement remains legal after the Supreme Court of Canada granted a stay last week that gives Ottawa more time to fix the problems that prompted several lower courts to deem the current system unconstitutional.